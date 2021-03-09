Stephen Sondheim Reveals He's Fully Vaccinated Against Covid During Assassins Reunion

Add legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim to the list of people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Sondheim, who turns 91 on March 22, revealed the medical tidbit during Studio Tenn Theatre Company's Assassins 30th anniversary reunion event, saying that he's received both jabs of the Pfizer shot. His book writer on Assassins, John Weidman, also shared that he was inoculated with both doses of the Moderna-developed vaccine. Good news all around for two Broadway legends.

The Assassins reunion wasn't just about sharing vaccination news, though. Hosted by original cast member Patrick Cassidy, artistic director of Studio Tenn, the nearly three-hour virtual event also featured interviews with musical director Paul Gemignani, orchestrator Michael Starobin, the whole original Playwrights Horizons company, a couple of newly recorded performances, and a discussion, perhaps spurred by our article, on the show's "relevance" three decades after its premiere. (Sondheim hates that word.)

Watch the full show below: