Spotlight on Plays Online Series Adds Female Writers to Production Lineup

Four plays by female writers have been added to the Spotlight on Plays online season lineup, presented by producer Jeffrey Richards and his Broadway's Best Shows banner.

The productions will be Adrienne Kennedy's The Ohio State Murders, Larissa FastHorse's The Thanksgiving Play, Dear Elizabeth by Sarah Ruhl, and Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous by Pearl Cleage. These plays will air in spring 2021, with further details to be announced.

This new announcement comes after outcry from the theater industry, including playwright Paula Vogel, about how the recently revealed fall and winter online season includes a slate of plays by only male authors. The winter season kicks off October 14 with Gore Vidal's The Best Man, and also includes two plays by David Mamet and an adaptation of Chekhov's Uncle Vanya by Neil LaBute.