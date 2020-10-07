Laurie Metcalf, Laura Linney, Vanessa Williams, Carrie Coon Set for Online Streaming Plays
A full season of streaming theater has been announced via Broadway's Best Shows.
Producer Jeffrey Richards and his Broadway's Best Shows initiative has announced a fall season of online streamed play readings.
The productions and casts are as follows:
Gore Vidal's The Best Man, directed by Michael Wilson — October 14
Starring (in alphabetical order) Elizabeth Ashley, Reed Birney, Matthew Broderick, Katie Finneran, Morgan Freeman, Julie Halston, Stacy Keach, Robert Krulwich, John Malkovich, Zachary Quinto, Phylicia Rashad, Robert Sella, Lee Wilkof, Vanessa Williams, Whitney Winfield with Sean Close, Travoye Joyner, Jered McLenigan, and TJ Wagner.
Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our You, directed by Lila Neugebauer — October 20
Starring Lucas Hedges, Paul Mescal, and Grace Van Patten
David Mamet's Race, directed by Phylicia Rashad — October 29
Starring Broadway cast members David Alan Grier and Richard Thomas, joined by Ed O'Neill and Alicia Stith
David Mamet's Boston Marriage, directed by the playwright — November 12
Starring Patti LuPone, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Sophia Macy
Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, adapted by Neil LaBute and directed by Danya Taymor — November 19
Starring Alan Cumming, Samira Wiley, Constance Wu, Ellen Burstyn, Manik Choksi, K. Todd Freeman, Mia Katigbak, and Anson Mount. Narrated by Gabriel Ebert.
Donald Margulies's Time Stands Still, directed by Daniel Sullivan — December 3
Starring original Broadway cast members Laura Linney, Brian d'Arcy James, Eric Bogosian, and Alicia Silverstone
Robert O'Hara's Barbecue, directed by the playwright — December 10
Starring Carrie Coon, Colman Domingo, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Annie McNamara, S. Epatha Merkerson, Laurie Metcalf, David Morse, Kristine Nielsen, Tamberla Perry, and Heather Simms.