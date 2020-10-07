Laurie Metcalf, Laura Linney, Vanessa Williams, Carrie Coon Set for Online Streaming Plays

Producer Jeffrey Richards and his Broadway's Best Shows initiative has announced a fall season of online streamed play readings.

The productions and casts are as follows:

Gore Vidal's The Best Man, directed by Michael Wilson — October 14

Starring (in alphabetical order) Elizabeth Ashley, Reed Birney, Matthew Broderick, Katie Finneran, Morgan Freeman, Julie Halston, Stacy Keach, Robert Krulwich, John Malkovich, Zachary Quinto, Phylicia Rashad, Robert Sella, Lee Wilkof, Vanessa Williams, Whitney Winfield with Sean Close, Travoye Joyner, Jered McLenigan, and TJ Wagner.

Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our You, directed by Lila Neugebauer — October 20

Starring Lucas Hedges, Paul Mescal, and Grace Van Patten

David Mamet's Race, directed by Phylicia Rashad — October 29

Starring Broadway cast members David Alan Grier and Richard Thomas, joined by Ed O'Neill and Alicia Stith

David Mamet's Boston Marriage, directed by the playwright — November 12

Starring Patti LuPone, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Sophia Macy

Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, adapted by Neil LaBute and directed by Danya Taymor — November 19

Starring Alan Cumming, Samira Wiley, Constance Wu, Ellen Burstyn, Manik Choksi, K. Todd Freeman, Mia Katigbak, and Anson Mount. Narrated by Gabriel Ebert.

Donald Margulies's Time Stands Still, directed by Daniel Sullivan — December 3

Starring original Broadway cast members Laura Linney, Brian d'Arcy James, Eric Bogosian, and Alicia Silverstone

Robert O'Hara's Barbecue, directed by the playwright — December 10

Starring Carrie Coon, Colman Domingo, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Annie McNamara, S. Epatha Merkerson, Laurie Metcalf, David Morse, Kristine Nielsen, Tamberla Perry, and Heather Simms.