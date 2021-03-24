Solea Pfeiffer and Joshua Boone to Star in New Tyler Perry Movie A Jazzman's Blues

New York stage vets Solea Pfeiffer and Joshua Boone will star in Tyler Perry's new film, A Jazzman's Blues, which will begin shooting this year for a late 2021 release on Netflix.

Perry will write, direct, and produce the work, which he has been developing for nearly three decades. Set from 1937-87, the film follows an investigation into an unsolved murder, with a secret that has been held throughout that time.

Pfieffer starred in Gun and Power, Evita, Songs for a New World, and Almost Famous. Boone's credits include All the Natalie Portmans and Network.