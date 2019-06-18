Shoshana Bean and More Join Stephen Sondheim and Jason Robert Brown in Concert

SubCulture and Jason Robert Brown have announced that Shoshana Bean (Waitress), Joshua Henry (Carousel), and Rob McClure (Beetlejuice) will join Brown, Stephen Sondheim, and Katrina Lenk in their previously announced evening of songs and stories at Town Hall on Monday, June 24, at 8pm. This will be the 50th performance of SubCulture's Artist-in-Residence series, which will feature an orchestra and brand-new arrangements.

All proceeds from the evening will be donated to Brady (www.bradyunited.org), an important cause for Brown, Sondheim, and Marc Kaplan, co-founder of SubCulture. "Bringing an end to gun violence is imperative, and I am humbled to again be able to support Brady's commitment to addressing this epidemic through education, litigation, and legislation," said Kaplan. In 2016, SubCulture and Jason Robert Brown presented a sold-out fundraiser for Brady – a concert of The Last Five Years starring Cynthia Erivo and Joshua Henry.

"Every month at SubCulture, my band and I have collaborated with the best singers and songwriters from Broadway and beyond," Brown said in a statement. "I knew that for our 50th show in the series, we owed it to our loyal audience to reach for the absolute summit. In my world, that summit is Stephen Sondheim, the man who, more than anyone else on Earth, has influenced my music and lyrics, as well as my very understanding of what a writer is. I am awestruck that Steve accepted my invitation. I can't say it's a dream come true because I would have never dared to dream of anything as incredible as this."