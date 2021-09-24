Ruth Stage Partners With the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation for Fundraising Gala

Actor and producer Matt de Rogatis has announced that his nonprofit theater organization, Ruth Stage, has partnered with the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation to host Theater Saves Lives: An Evening of Hope, a gala to raise funds for cholangiocarcinoma research. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 26, at 7pm at Cubico (433 Broadway) in Soho. The event will be limited to 100 guests.

Cholangiocarcinoma (bile-duct cancer) is diagnosed in approximately 10,000 people in the US each year. A recent study (JAMA Network Open) estimates that by 2040, liver and bile duct cancer will be the third deadliest cancer in the United States.

"It's a privilege to be working with the CCF on such a cause and it is my hope that our theater group can help to make a difference," said, de Rogatis, Ruth Stage's chairman and creative director, who initially reached out to the foundation to help a friend who was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma.

"The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation greatly appreciates the generosity of Ruth Stage," said Laura Hnat, CCF vice president and chief development officer. "Like so many others, the company has experienced firsthand the impact of lethal bile duct cancer diagnosed of a loved one. Their support helps further our mission to support patients and render cholangiocarcinoma a treatable disease."

Two-time Tony nominee Alison Fraser and Tony-nominated director and theater luminary Austin Pendleton will be guests at the gala event. Additionally, de Rogatis and Ruth Stage CEO Joe Rosario will officially announce their January 2022 off-Broadway production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, which Rosario will direct. As part of the evening, a behind the scenes, virtuoso cast rehearsal will take place for all in attendance. Fraser and Pendleton will be a part of the rehearsal and the January production. Ruth Stage vice chairman, Spencer Scott, will also join the cast.

"I am grateful for Ruth Stage and its generous support," CCF founder, Stacie Lindsey said. "Nonprofit organizations helping each other in ways that make sense to bring awareness to their causes is a win-win situation."

Click here to purchase tickets.

For more information about the event and for group discounts, visit Ruth Stage's website.

For more information about the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, click here.