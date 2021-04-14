Reopening Theaters: A Rolling List of Venues That Are Planning a Return to Live Performance

Theaters across the country have begun announcing their new seasons, with many starting as early as this summer. Of course, given the precariousness of the situation, any and all reopenings are subject to change, but this is definitely a hopeful sign.

Here are theaters that have currently announced plans — and we will be adding more as they come in.

A scene from Everybody's Talking About Jamie, coming to Center Theatre Group

(© Johan Persson)

Ahmanson Theatre, Center Theatre Group — Los Angeles, California

A Christmas Carol (November 30, 2021-January 2, 2022); Everybody's Talking About Jamie (January 16-February 20, 2022); The Lehman Trilogy (March 3-April 10, 2022); Hadestown (April 26-May 29, 2022); Come From Away (May 31-June 12, 2022); Dear Evan Hansen (June 29-July 31, 2022); The Prom (August 9-September 11, 2022); and Oklahoma! (September 13-October 16, 2022).

American Conservatory Theater — San Francisco

Freestyle Love Supreme (January 21-February 13, 2022); Fefu and Her Friends (March 24-May 1, 2022); The Lehman Trilogy (April 20-May 22, 2022); Soul Train (September 16-October 23, 2022).

American Shakespeare Center — Staunton, Virginia

Macbeth (beginning May 13, 2021); Henry V (beginning June 17, 2021); All's Well That Ends Well (beginning August 5, 2021)

Barrington Stage Company — Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Who Could Ask for Anything More? The Songs of George Gershwin (June 10-July 3, 2021); Chester Bailey (June 18-July 3, 2021); Eleanor (July 16-August 1, 2021); Boca (July 30-August 22, 2021); Sister Sorry (August 12-29, 2021); and A Crossing (September 23-October 17, 2021.

Eva Noblezada in Hadestown, a production coming to the Kennedy Center

(© Matthew Murphy)

The Kennedy Center — Washington, D.C.

Hadestown (October 13-31, 2021); Ain't Too Proud (December 14, 2021-January 16, 2022); Beautiful (December 14-January 2, 2022); The Prom (January 4-16, 2022); Jesus Christ Superstar (February 22-March 13, 2022); Riverdance (March 15-27, 2022); Mean Girls (April 5-24, 2022); Oklahoma! (April 5-10, 2022); Freestyle Love Supreme (May 10-15, 2022); A Monster Calls (May 25-June 12, 2022); Jersey Boys (June 14-26, 2022); To Kill a Mockingbird (June 21-July 10, 2022); The Band's Visit (July 5-17, 2022); Blue Man Group (July 19-31, 2022); and Dear Evan Hansen (August 31-September 25, 2022).

The Muny — St. Louis, Missouri

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (July 5-11, 2021); Mary Poppins (July 14-22, 2021); Smokey Joe's Cafe (July 25-31, 2021); The Sound of Music (August 3-9, 2021); Sweeney Todd (August 12-18, 2021); On Your Feet! (August 21-27, 2021); and Chicago (August 30-September 5, 2021).

Ogunquit Playhouse — Ogunquit, Maine

Monty Python's Spamalot (June 16-July 10, 2021); Escape to Margaritaville (July 14-August 28, 2021); Mystic Pizza (September 1-October 2, 2021); and Young Frankenstein (October 6-31, 2021).

Williamstown Theatre Festival — Williamstown, Massachusetts

Outside on Main: Nine Solo Plays by Black Playwrights (July 6-25, 2021); Row (July 13-August 8, 2021); Alien/Nation (July 20-August 8, 2021).