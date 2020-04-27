Registration Open for TheaterMania's Broadway Trivia Game This Week

Registration is now open for TheaterMania's weekly Broadway trivia game, taking palce this Thursday, April 30, at 7pm ET. Games will be played each Thursday at that time.

TriviaMania will be hosted by Broadway vets Ellyn Marie Marsh and Brett Thiele and will air live on our Facebook and YouTube channels. We will be accepting reservations for up to 20 groups made up of 6 people each.

You can register here, and acceptances will be emailed with further instructions. If you don't get in this round, don't worry — your team will be automatically added to the following week's roster.

Marsh (Pretty Woman) and Thiele (Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark) are founders of the Broadway Trivia League, which was created so people who are on a show schedule could take part in the bar trivia nights that generally happen at the same time as Broadway productions. What started as a labor of love to bring the community together spawned one of the most popular nights in the Broadway community. In-person Broadway Trivia League events take place at Treadwell Park.

