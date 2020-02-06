Production to Begin on 13 Musical Film This Summer

Neil Meron has signed onto produce the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown and Robert Horn's musical 13. Horn (Tootsie) will adapt the script, which will be based on the original book Horn wrote with Dan Elish. Tamra Davis (Crossroads) will direct.

13, which follows New York teenager Evan Goldman as he's forced to move with his mom to Indiana, played 105 performances at the Jacobs Theatre, following a run at the Mark Taper Forum. Production is expected to begin in August after a worldwide casting search.

The show is notable for having launched the careers of several future stage and screen talents: pop star Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gilles (Dynasty), and Graham Phillips (Riverdale), among them. Jeremy Sams directed, with choreography by Christopher Gattelli and musical direction by Tom Kitt.

Brown is the winner of five Tony Awards, and his Broadway shows also include Honeymoon in Vegas, The Bridges of Madison County, and Parade. In addition, Brown's musical The Last Five Years has been turned into a movie starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan.