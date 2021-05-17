Enchanted Sequel, With Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, and Idina Menzel, Begins Production

Production has begun in Ireland on Disenchanted, the sequel to Disney's live-action musical Enchanted, which will debut exclusively on Disney Plus in 2022.

Returning from the first film are Amy Adams, who plays the hopelessly romantic and eternally optimistic Giselle, now married and living in Monroeville; Patrick Dempsey, who plays Giselle's cynical husband Robert Philip; James Marsden, who plays the dashing but daft Prince Edward; and Idina Menzel, who plays former dress maker Nancy Tremaine, who is now married to Prince edward. They will be joined by Maya Rudolph as Malvina, Giselle's new adversary, Kolton Stewart as Malvina's son, Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosalyn, Jayma Mays as Ruby, Oscar Nunez as Edgar, and Gabriella Baldacchino as Robert Philip's now grown daughter, Morgan.

Disenchanted will feature new songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, whose work on Enchanted garnered three Academy Award® nominations, and direction by Adam Shankman. Set 15 years after the first movie, Disenchanted follows Giselle, the princess from the fairy tale world of Andalasia banished to Manhattan, as she, husband Robert, and teenager daughter Morgan juggle the challenges of suburban life and what it means to have a happily ever after.