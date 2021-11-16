Photos: On the Scene at the Tick, Tick...Boom! Movie Premiere

Netflix took over Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre on November 15 for the premiere of Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick...Boom! Read our review of the new film here.

Robin de Jesús, Andrew Garfield, and Alexandra Shipp

(© Tricia Baron)

Tick, Tick...Boom! tells the story of Jon (Tony winner Garfield), a young theater composer (read: waiter) in New York City who dreams of writing the next great American musical (Larson composed Tick, Tick...Boom! before his runaway hit, Rent). Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere, especially from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Schipp) and best friend Michael (Robin de Jesús). With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens

(© Tricia Baron)

The movie moves beyond the three-actor format of the stage musical (which was adapted from Larson's solo show by David Auburn) to feature additional performances by Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa, Joshua Henry as Roger, Judith Light as Rosa Stevens, Bradley Whitford as Stephen Sondheim, Mj Rodriguez as Carolyn, and Tariq Trotter as H.A.W.K. Smooth.

Judith Light, Robin de Jesús, Alexandra Shipp, Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, Ben Levi Ross, and Joshua Henry

(© Tricia Baron)

Tick, Tick...Boom! is in select cinemas now ahead of a Netflix premiere on Friday, November 19. The soundtrack is currently available on the Sony Music Masterworks label.

Judith Light

(© Tricia Baron)

Steven Levenson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Levi Ross, Julie Oh, Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Joshua Henry, Vanessa Hudgens, Robin de Jesús, and Judith Light

(© Tricia Baron)