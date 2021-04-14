Outdoor Seven Deadly Sins Play Cycle Coming to Meatpacking District This Summer

Tectonic Theater Project (creators of The Laramie Project) and Madison Wells Live will bring a new version of Miami New Drama's acclaimed Seven Deadly Sins project to New York City's Meatpacking District this summer, with performances beginning Wednesday, June 23.

The Seven Deadly Sins comprises seven 10-minute plays by different authors, with each one performed in a different storefront window. Masked and socially distanced audience members will receive disposable earbuds in order to hear the actors, who will each be behind isolation barriers to protect themselves. Audience members will rotate through each play over the course of the evening.

These seven writers are Ngozi Anyanwu (Gluttony), Thomas Bradshaw (Sloth), MJ Kaufman (Pride), Moisés Kaufman (Greed), Jeffrey LaHoste (Envy), Ming Peiffer (Wrath), and Bess Wohl (Lust). Kaufman will also direct the production, which was originally conceived by Michel Hausmann.

The design team is led by David Rockwell (scenic and environmental design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Yuki Link (lighting design), and X Casting / Victor Vazquez CSA (casting director).

Casting and additional details for The Seven Deadly Sins will be announced in the coming weeks.