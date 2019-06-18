Oscar Nominee Ruth Negga to Play Hamlet at St. Ann's Warehouse

St. Ann's Warehouse has announced its 2019-2020 season.

The season kicks off November 13-December 1 with Thomas Ostermeier and Schaubühne Berlin's production of Édouard Louis's History of Violence, about the trauma of a desire-filled encounter turned violent. It will be presented in German with English subtitles. Daniel Kitson's Keep will follow in its American premiere, running December 4-19.

Oscar nominee Ruth Negga will make her American theatrical debut in Yaël Farber's production of Shakespeare's Hamlet, a production of Dublin's Gate Theatre. Performances start February 1, 2020. Lastly, St. Ann's will restage Good Chance Theatre's The Jungle, which played a sold-out run in late 2018. Written by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson, the play is directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin.