Old Vic Christmas Carol Plans Broadway Return and National Tour During 2021 Holidays

The acclaimed Old Vic Theatre production of A Christmas Carol is planning both a return to Broadway and a national tour during the holiday season of 2021.

Specific dates will be announced and will depend on theaters reopening. The tour will include stops at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles and the Smith Center in Las Vegas.

Adapted from the Charles Dickens story by Jack Thorne and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production, which opened on Broadway in the fall of 2019, has orchestrations and arrangements by Christopher Nightingale, sets and costumes by Rob Howell, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, music direction by Michael Gacetta, and movement by Lizzi Gee.

This production of A Christmas Carol will be seen in full as part of the Old Vic's In Camera series, running for 16 performances, December 12-24. There will be 80,000 tickets available for home viewing around the world.