Notre Dame de Paris Announces Casting for New York Premiere

Principal casting has been announced for the New York City debut of Notre Dame de Paris, running this summer at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center. Due to popular demand, the production added a second week of performances and will now run July 13-24.

The cast of the New York production will feature Angelo Del Vecchio as Quasimodo, Hiba Tawaji as Esmeralda, Daniel Lavoie as Frollo, Gian Marco Schiaretti as Gringoire, Yvan Pedneault as Phoebus, Jay as Clopin, and Emma Lépine as Fleur de Lys. Gilles Maheu directs, with choreography by Martino Müller.

Notre Dame de Paris has been playing to worldwide audiences for over two decades, selling more than 15 million tickets in 23 countries. Adapted from Victor Hugo's classic 1831 novel, the show premiered in 1998 at the Palais des Congrès in Paris. It is co-created by Italian singer and composer Richard Cocciante and legendary French songwriter Luc Plamondon, combining elements of musical theater, dance, and acrobatics for their unique musical extravaganza.