Norm Lewis, Broadway Princess Party Set for New 54 Below Virtual Concert Series

Feinstein's/54 Below has announced the debut of its new streaming series, 54 Below Premieres. The series will feature newly filmed concerts, each captured on HD cameras with strict Covid protocols in place.

The series kicks off December 12 with the Broadway Princess Holiday Party, featuring Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, and Courtney Reed, alongside Aisha Jackson, Adam J. Levy, and musical director Benjamin Rauhala.

Norm Lewis's fifth annual holiday concert will premiere on December 17, with Lewis performing alongside guests Sierra Boggess, Pastor Bobby Lewis, and a band that includes musical director Joseph Joubert, George Farmer, and Perry Cavari. Richard Jay-Alexander directs.

Finally, Phil Geoffrey Bond will host a filmed edition of his Sondheim Unplugged concert, airing December 26, with a cast that includes Darius DeHaas, Natalie Douglas, Telly Leung, T. Oliver Reid, Nicholas Rodriguez, and Lucia Spina, as well as musical director Joe Goodrich.

All shows cost $25 and will initially air at 8pm ET. Following the premiere, concerts will be available worldwide on demand for two weeks. Future shows are still to be announced.

