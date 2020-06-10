New Antonyo Awards, Celebrating Best of Black Theater, Announces Nominees
Winners will be revealed on June 19.
Broadway Black, the multimedia organization highlighting the achievements of Black theater artists, has announced nominations for the inaugural Antonyo Awards, celebrating the best of the Black Broadway and off-Broadway theater season. The streamed ceremony, taking place on the holiday Juneteenth (June 19 at 7:30pm), which commemorates the end of slavery in America, will include a virtual red carpet, musical numbers, and live award presentations.
A partial list of the nominees is as follows:
Best Play
One in Two by Donja R. Love
Toni Stone by Lydia R. Diamond
All the Natalie Portmans by C.A. Johnson
STEW by Zora Howard
BLKS by Aziza Barnes
Paris by Eboni Booth
Best Musical
The Secret Life of Bees
A Strange Loop
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
The Wrong Man
Girl From North Country
Jagged Little Pill
Best Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway
Ciara Renée, The Wrong Man
Larry Owens, A Strange Loop
Janelle McDermoth, We're Gonna Die
Danyel Fulton, Broadbend, Arkansas
Joshua Henry, The Wrong Man
LaChanze, The Secret Life of Bees
Best Actor in a Musical on Broadway
Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Girl From North Country
Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Isaac Cole Powell, West Side Story
Daniel J. Watts, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Shereen Pimental, West Side Story
Best Costumes
Toni-Leslie James, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Dede Ayite, BLKS
Andy Jean, One in Two
Karen Perry, runboyrun/ In Old Age
Sarita P. Fellows, Native Son
Ari Fulton, Novenas for a Lost Hospital
Best Hair & Wig Design
Cookie Jordan, Toni Stone
Nikiya Mathis, STEW
Greg Cooper Spencer, A Soldier's Play
Nikiya Mathis, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Cookie Jordan, A Strange Loop
Click here for a full list of nominees and to vote on the winners.