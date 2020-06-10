New Antonyo Awards, Celebrating Best of Black Theater, Announces Nominees

Broadway Black, the multimedia organization highlighting the achievements of Black theater artists, has announced nominations for the inaugural Antonyo Awards, celebrating the best of the Black Broadway and off-Broadway theater season. The streamed ceremony, taking place on the holiday Juneteenth (June 19 at 7:30pm), which commemorates the end of slavery in America, will include a virtual red carpet, musical numbers, and live award presentations.

A partial list of the nominees is as follows:

Best Play

One in Two by Donja R. Love

Toni Stone by Lydia R. Diamond

All the Natalie Portmans by C.A. Johnson

STEW by Zora Howard

BLKS by Aziza Barnes

Paris by Eboni Booth



Best Musical

The Secret Life of Bees

A Strange Loop

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

The Wrong Man

Girl From North Country

Jagged Little Pill

Best Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway

Ciara Renée, The Wrong Man

Larry Owens, A Strange Loop

Janelle McDermoth, We're Gonna Die

Danyel Fulton, Broadbend, Arkansas

Joshua Henry, The Wrong Man

LaChanze, The Secret Life of Bees

Best Actor in a Musical on Broadway

Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Girl From North Country

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Isaac Cole Powell, West Side Story

Daniel J. Watts, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Shereen Pimental, West Side Story

Best Costumes

Toni-Leslie James, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Dede Ayite, BLKS

Andy Jean, One in Two

Karen Perry, runboyrun/ In Old Age

Sarita P. Fellows, Native Son

Ari Fulton, Novenas for a Lost Hospital

Best Hair & Wig Design

Cookie Jordan, Toni Stone

Nikiya Mathis, STEW

Greg Cooper Spencer, A Soldier's Play

Nikiya Mathis, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Cookie Jordan, A Strange Loop

Click here for a full list of nominees and to vote on the winners.