New Wizard of Oz Film in the Works From Watchmen Director Nicole Kassell

After last week's hype around the upcoming Wicked film finding a new director in Jon M. Chu, we honestly didn't expect to be reporting on another Wizard of Oz-related film so soon.

Deadline is reporting that Nicole Kassell, who recently oversaw the critically acclaimed series of Watchmen on HBO, is now set to direct The Wonderful Wizard of Oz for New Line Cinema. The film will be inspired by L. Frank Baum's 1900 book of the same title, with elements of his subsequent Oz books as well. As it is being produced by WarnerMedia, the upcoming film will also have access to elements such as the Ruby Slippers from the iconic 1939 musical, though it is not a direct remake of that classic, starring Judy Garland.

Among the producers are Marc Platt, who is also a producer on the forthcoming Wicked film. There is no release date currently scheduled for either film.