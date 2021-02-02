Wicked Film to Be Directed by Jon M. Chu
Chu helmed Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights
Hot on the heels of bringing In the Heights to the big screen, Jon M. Chu has signed on to direct the long-discussed film adaptation of Wicked for Universal Pictures. Chu takes the reins from Stephen Daldry, who reportedly bowed out of the project last year after a multiyear attachment.
Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay. The 17-year-old musical is based on Gregory Maguire's bestselling novel of the same name.
Chu directed the film Crazy Rich Asians, as well as In the Heights, which is due for a simultaneous release in cinemas and on HBO Max later this year.
An official timeline for the Wicked film has not been revealed, nor has a cast.
Loading...