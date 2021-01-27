New Podcast Out For Blood Unpacks What Went Wrong With Carrie the Musical

Broadway Podcast Network has announced the premiere of Out for Blood, a new episodic series exploring the history of the infamous Broadway flop Carrie the Musical. The first two episodes are available on all podcast platforms as of today.

Out for Blood: The Story of Carrie the Musical is hosted by Holly Morgan and Chris Adams, two lifelong fans of the show who tracked down the creators, original stars, fellow superfans, and more to answer some of their burning questions. Out for Blood explores Carrie's journey from the Royal Shakespeare Company to Broadway and unpacks what went wrong.

Guests will include lyricist Dean Pitchford; original cast members Linzi Hateley, Charlotte d'Amboise, and Sally Ann Triplett; 2012 revival director Stafford Arima and cast members Molly Ranson and Carmen Cusack; and many others.

Based on the Stephen King novel, Carrie the Musical has a book by Lawrence D. Cohen and score by Michael Gore and Dean Pitchford. Originally produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company, the show transferred to Broadway in May 1988, where it ran for 5 regular performances at 16 previews. A revised version was produced in 2012 by MCC Theater.