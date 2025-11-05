Ali Ewoldt and More Join the Cast of It's A Wonderful Life at Irish Rep

The company also includes Rufus Collins, Reed Lancaster, Leenya Rideout, and Ashley Robinson.

Irish Repertory Theatre announced full casting for its 2025 holiday production of It’s A Wonderful Life!, adapted for radio from Frank Capra’s 1946 film by Anthony E. Palermo and directed by Charlotte Moore (A Child’s Christmas in Wales).

Featuring music direction by David Hancock Turner (The Butcher Boy), It’s A Wonderful Life! will run December 3-31, with opening night set for December 7, on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.

The cast will include Rufus Collins (The Dead, 1904), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Reed Lancaster (A Child’s Christmas in Wales), Leenya Rideout (War Horse), and Ashley Robinson (Meet Me in St. Louis).

The production will feature scenic design by James Morgan, costume design by David Toser, lighting design by Michael Gottlieb, sound design by Florian Staab, and properties by Nicole Rozanski. The original musical score was composed and arranged by Jonathan Green.

It’s A Wonderful Life! is based on the story The Greatest Gift by Philip Van Doren Stern.