Map Theater Will Present the World Premiere of Rachel Vail's If We Kiss

Map Theater will present the world premiere of If We Kiss by award-winning author and playwright Rachel Vail, adapted from her bestselling novel. Directed by Zachary Elkind, former associate artistic director of Bedlam, If We Kiss will run December 4–20, with an opening set for December 7 at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T/New York Theatres.

In this romantic comedy about first kisses and new families, Charlie is a high school junior in 2003 and has no interest in kissing. When Kevin stops her as they get off the bus to school, she suddenly realizes that kissing might be the best thing ever invented, but things get more complicated when Charlie’s best friend Tess falls in love with Kevin, and even worse when Charlie’s mom and Kevin’s dad start getting involved.

The cast features Jordan Bellow as Kevin/George, Caroline Grogan as Charlie, Katie Hartke as Mom/Darlene Greenfudder/Penelope/Mrs. Buckley, Jeffrey Omura as Joe/Mr. McKinley/Mr. Herman/Mr. Buckley, and Frankie Placidi as Tess/Samantha.

The creative team includes scenic designer Anna Grigo, costume designer Alyssa Korol, and lighting designer Riva Fairhall.