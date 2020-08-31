New Documentary Will Look at Life and Career of Wicked Composer Stephen Schwartz

A new documentary will look at the life and work of prolific theater and film composer Stephen Schwartz.

Defying Gravity: From Godspell to Wicked, A Musical Journey will commence production in early 2021. It will profile the vast body of Schwartz's work, while examining his writing process and inspirations and highlighting the power of music to transform and influence lives. Schwartz's musicals include Wicked, Pippin, and Godspell. His films include The Prince of Egypt, Pocahontas, and Enchanted.

John Scheinfeld will write and direct. Carol de Giere, author of the Schwartz biography Defying Gravity, will serve as a consultant. Spencer Proffer, Corey Brunish, and Russell Miller are the producers.