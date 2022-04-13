Neil Patrick Harris Joins Cast of Into the Woods at Encores!

Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris is joining the cast of the Encores! special presentation of Into the Woods, which will run at New York City Center May 4-15. He is stepping into the role of the Baker, replacing the previously announced Christian Borle, who is no longer able to perform due to availability.

As previously announced, Into the Woods will feature Denée Benton (Cinderella), Sara Bareilles (the Baker's Wife), Heather Headley (the Witch), Gavin Creel (Wolf/Cinderella's Prince), Annie Golden (Cinderella's Mother, Grandmother, Giant's wife), Ann Harada (Jack's Mother), Tiffany Denise Hobbs (Lucinda), Brooke Ishibashi (Florinda), Kennedy Kanagawa (Milky White), David Patrick Kelly (Narrator, Mysterious Man), Lauren Mitchell (Cinderella's Stepmother), Jordan Donica (Rapunzel's Prince), Julia Lester (Little Red Riding Hood), Cole Thompson (Jack), and David Turner (Steward).

With music and lyrics by the late Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, Into the Woods takes a second look at some of the most popular fairy tales. Encores! artistic director Lear deBessonet directs the special two-week run, with choreography by Lorin Latarro.

The final performance of Into the Woods on May 15 will be dedicated to outgoing Encores! Music Director Rob Berman (who serves as music director for this production). He concludes 15 years as Encores! music director at the end of this season.