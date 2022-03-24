Denée Benton, Gavin Creel, and Others Join the Encores! Production of Into the Woods

Additional casting has been announced for the Encores! production of Into the Woods, which will have a special run at New York City Center May 4-15.

Joining the previously announced Sara Bareilles (the Baker's Wife), Christian Borle (the Baker), and Heather Headley (the Witch) are Gavin Creel (Wolf/Cinderella's Prince), Annie Golden (Cinderella's Mother, Grandmother, Giant's wife), Ann Harada (Jack's Mother), Tiffany Denise Hobbs (Lucinda), Brooke Ishibashi (Florinda), Kennedy Kanagawa (Milky White), David Patrick Kelly (Narrator, Mysterious Man), Lauren Mitchell (Cinderella's Stepmother), Jordan Donica (Rapunzel's Prince), Julia Lester (Little Red Riding Hood), Cole Thompson (Jack), and David Turner (Steward).

Denée Benton will replace the previously announced Ashley Park in the role of Cinderella. Benton starred as Natasha in the Broadway run of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and can currently be seen as Peggy Scott in the HBO drama The Gilded Age.

With music and lyrics by the late Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, Into the Woods takes a second look at some of the most popular fairy tales. Encores! artistic director Lear deBessonet directs the special two-week run, with music direction by Encores! music director Rob Berman and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

Into the Woods will feature scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Andrea Hood, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Scott Lehrer, puppet design by James Ortiz, and hair, wig, and makeup design by Cookie Jordan.