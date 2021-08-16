Heather Headley, Ashley Park, Sara Bareilles, and More Join Into the Woods at NYCC

New York City Center has announced the first set of casting for the 2022 Encores! season and its Spring Gala / Encores! production of Into the Woods, which will open on May 4, 2022.

The season begins February 2-6, 2022 with the 1983 Tony-nominated musical The Tap Dance Kid. The musical tells the story of Willie, a 10-year-old boy from an upper-middle-class Black family, who dreams of becoming a professional tap dancer, despite his father's disapproval. Cast member from the original Broadway production Dulé Hill joins the production as Dipsey, Willie's uncle and mentor. Kenny Leon will direct. The musical features music by Henry Krieger, lyrics by Robert Lorick, and book by Charles Blackwell, and is based on the novel Nobody's Family Is Going to Change by Louise Fitzhugh. The production features new tap sequences by choreographer Jared Grimes and concert adaptation by Lydia Diamond. Joseph Joubert will music-direct.

Next is the 12-time Tony-nominated musical The Life, running March 16-20. Helmed by Emmy- and Tony-winner Billy Porter, the production includes cast member from the original Broadway production Chuck Cooper as Old Jojo, Grammy nominee Mykal Kilgore as Young JoJo, Grammy Award winner Ledisi as Sonja, and Ken Robinson as Fleetwood. The show features music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Ira Gasman, and book by David Newman, Ira Gasman, and Cy Coleman. Tony nominee and Encores! creative adviser Camille A. Brown will choreograph.

The third show in the series, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's beloved musical Into the Woods, will feature Grammy winner Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Christian Borle as the Baker, Heather Headley as the Witch, and Ashley Park as Cinderella. Encores! artistic director Lear deBessonet will helm the production. The special two-week run, May 4-15, ushers in a new annual tradition at Encores! celebrating an iconic American musical. Into the Woods will feature choreography by film and television's Jamal Sims and Encores! music director Rob Berman.

The Spring Gala / Encores! Into the Woods will take place on the opening night, May 4, and includes a benefit dinner with the cast and creative team at the Plaza Hotel.

Additional casting for all Encores! productions will be announced at a later date.

For more information on the Encores! 2022 season, click here.