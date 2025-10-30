Knud Adams directs the first collaboration between MCC Theater, Clubbed Thumb, and Page 73.

The cast and creative team has been announced for the return of Cold War Choir Practice, a play with music by Ro Reddick and directed by Tony Award nominee Knud Adams (English).

This is the is the first collaboration between MCC Theater, Clubbed Thumb, and Page 73.

Cold War Choir Practice will run February 21, 2026-March 29, 2026, with an opening night set for March 10, at MCC Theater’s Newman Mills Theater.

The returning cast from Clubbed Thumb’s Summerworks 2025 run, co-produced by Page 73, includes Alana Raquel Bowers (Chicken & Biscuits) as Meek, Will Cobbs (Is This A Room) as Smooch, Andy Lucien (Daredevil) as Clay, Lizan Mitchell (Ohio State Murders) as Puddin, with Suzzy Roche and Nina Ross as members of the Choir, and Ellen Winter (The Beastiary) as the Choir Leader. Crystal Finn (Birthday Candles) joins the company as Virgie. An additional cast member will be announced at a later date.

The creative team includes scenic designer Afsoon Pajoufar, costume designer Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting designer Masha Tsimring, sound designer Kathy Ruvuna, music director Ellen Winter, and movement directors Baye & Asa.

In Cold War Choir Practice, a young girl is embroiled in intrigue when her estranged uncle, a prominent Black conservative, brings his mysteriously ill wife home for the holidays.