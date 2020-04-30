Natasha Lyonne, Rosie O'Donnell, Tracee Ellis Ross Set for Love, Loss & What I Wore Stream

Lucy DeVito (The Comedian), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), Carole Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Natasha Lyonne (Orange Is the New Black), and Rosie O'Donnell (Smilf) will star in a streamed production of Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron's Love, Loss & What I Wore, directed by Karen Carpenter.

Filmed in 2017 at 92Y, the stage show will premiere online May 4 at 8pm and run through May 25. Streaming links will cost $10, and all proceeds will go to sustaining 92Y and helping to create new online content for future viewing.

Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron's play is based on the best-selling book by Ilene Beckerman, as well as on the recollections of the Ephrons' friends. The show uses clothing and accessories and the memories they trigger to tell funny and often poignant stories. Daryl Roth serves as producer.

To purchase tickets, click here.