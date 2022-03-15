Museum of the Moving Image to Pay Tribute to Stephen Sondheim With 10-Film Series

Museum of the Moving Image has announced the launch of See It Big: Sondheim, a 10-film series paying tribute to the late, legendary musical-theater composer Stephen Sondheim.

The series opens on Friday, April 1, with a big-screen presentation of West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg (showing again on April 3), followed by screenings of the original movie version of West Side Story (1961) the same weekend. Presentations continue through May 1 with screenings of Gypsy (1962), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (1966), Original Cast Album: Company (1970), Stavisky (1974), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), Into the Woods (2014), The Last of Sheila (1973), and Dick Tracy (1990). Click here for the full schedule.

Sondheim died on November 26, 2021, at the age of 91. His long list of career honors includes the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama (Sunday in the Park With George); an Academy Award for Best Song ("Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)" from Dick Tracy); eight Tony Awards (including a 2008 Lifetime Achievement Award); eight Grammy Awards (including Song of the Year in 1975 for "Send in the Clowns"); a 1993 Kennedy Center Honor; and memberships in the American Academy of Arts and Letters and the American Theatre Hall of Fame.

See It Big is a collaboration between Museum of the Moving Image and Reverse Shot. All screenings will take place in the Redstone Theater at Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, New York.