Monty Python's Spamalot Movie Acquired by Paramount

Paramount Pictures has acquired Spamalot, the forthcoming movie based on the Tony-winning musical, "lovingly ripped off from the motion picture Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

As previously reported, Spamalot will have a screenplay by Monty Python's Eric Idle, who wrote the book for the musical, with songs from the stage show by Idle and John Du Prez. Casey Nicholaw, who choreographed Mike Nichols's original Broadway production, will direct the film. Casting is underway, with production planned to start later this year.

Monty Python's Spamalot opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre in 2005, with an all-star cast led by Tim Curry, David Hyde Pierce, Hank Azaria, Christopher Sieber, Christian Borle, and Tony-winner Sara Ramirez. It is, of course, based on the 1975 comedy classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail, starring Idle and fellow Python members Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin.