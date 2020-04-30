Mischief Theater's The Goes Wrong Show Announces American Premiere

BroadwayHD will present the American premiere of The Goes Wrong Show, the British television series from Mischief Theatre, the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong.

The series premiered on BBC One in December 2019. Episodes will premiere on BroadwayHD on consecutive Tuesdays, May 5-June 9. It is written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, and directed by Martin Dennis.

Shields, Sayer, and Lewis star, alongside fellow The Play That Goes Wrong cast members Dave Hearn, Charlie Russell, Bryony Corrigan, Nancy Zamit, Chris Leask, and Greg Tannahill.