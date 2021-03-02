Meryl Streep to Play Legendary Broadway Diva in Upcoming Michael Cristofer Film

Meryl Streep will play a legendary Broadway diva who's never missed a performance in the upcoming movie Places, Please, set to shoot in New York City this summer. The film is written by Elisabeth Seldes Annacone and will be directed by Michael Cristofer.

Streep stars as actor Lillian Hall, who must reckon with her past decisions when her confidence is challenged during rehearsals for a Broadway revival of The Cherry Orchard. Streep, Steven Rogers, Jane Rosenthal, and Berry Welsh will produce.

One of Streep's five past Broadway appearances was in a 1977 production of The Cherry Orchard at Lincoln Center Theatre, where she played Dunyasha. That production, which was directed by Andrei Serban, also starred Cristofer as Trofimov.

Further information about Places, Please will be announced in the coming months.