Mean Girls Is Heading Back to the Big Screen as a Musical

Tina Fey's Mean Girls is heading back to the big screen, this time as a movie-musical. This new film will be produced by Lorne Michaels and Fey, with a script by Fey and featuring music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. More details will be announced at a later date.

The musical Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Fey, based on her screenplay for the 2004 film; music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls is described as follows: "Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on the Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung." The original film starred Lindsay Lohan.

The Broadway production of Mean Girls is now officially a Broadway hit, having recently recouped its capitalization. A West End premiere is in the works for 2021.