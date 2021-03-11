Vanya and Sonia, The Wolves, and More to Stream for Free Starting Next Week

Lincoln Center Theater will begin streaming its archival recordings of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, The Wolves, and more.

Each production will stream for free on Broadway On Demand, with Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike beginning on Thursday, March 18. Dates for Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves, directed by Lila Neugebauer, Marco Ramirez's The Royale, directed by Rachel Chavkin, and Jackie Sibblies Drury's Marys Seacole, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, are still to be announced. The streaming is made possible through partnerships with Actors' Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, and IATSE.

Christopher Durang's Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike was filmed at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater before its subsequent Broadway transfer. The Tony-winning comedy is directed by Nicholas Martin and features a cast led by Sigourney Weaver, David Hyde Pierce, Kristine Nielsen, Shalita Grant, Billy Magnussen, and Genevieve Angelson.

