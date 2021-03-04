Lincoln Center Theater to Host Virtual Contact Reunion, With Susan Stroman and Cast

Lincoln Center Theater will host a virtual reunion event around the Tony-winning musical Contact, set to take place Thursday, March 25 at 7pm ET.

The event will feature director/choreographer Susan Stroman, writer John Weidman, original stars Boyd Gaines, Seán Martin Hingston, Deborah Yates, and Karen Ziemba, with fellow original cast member Tomé Cousin, who has overseen multiple worldwide productions of the show, serving as moderator.

Developed by Stroman and Weidman, Contact premiered at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater in the fall of the 1999-2000 season, before moving to the Vivian Beaumont Theater that spring. The production won four 2000 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and is the longest-running show in the history of the Beaumont.

The free event will take place on Zoom, with more information found here.