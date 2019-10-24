Laura Benanti and More to Headline Broadway Cruise to Bermuda

Sixthman, EBG, and Norwegian Cruise Line will team up for a Broadway cruise from New York to Bermuda, October 10-14, 2020.

Headline performers on the cruise will include Tony winners Laura Benanti, Norbert Leo Butz, and Alan Cumming, as well as Sierra Boggess, Jenn Colella, Norm Lewis, and Taylor Louderman. Additional guests are makeup designer Joe Delude II, costumer Paul Tazewell, and choreographer Kelly Devine, who will provide talks, classes, and demonstrations. Chris Jahnke will serve as musical director.

The cruise will take place on the Norwegian Pearl.