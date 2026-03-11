Surrealist, Queer Immersive Play Monster Party Will Run in LA

Monster Party, an interactive play that puts guests in the center of a supernatural, sociopolitical melodrama, will run April 16-25 at Rita House. Set within the context of a surreal cocktail party inside the home of an enigmatic socialite known as the Baroness, the show gives guests the opportunity to piece together a lurid and gruesome narrative.

Written, directed, and and produced by Matt Dorado, the show is set in Washington, DC in the early 1950s, against the backdrop of McCarthyism, specifically the moral panic that would later be known as the Lavender Scare, when queer government employees were outed and fired due to being perceived as “national security risks.”

During the show, guests are encouraged to engage with the performers and each other to help piece the story together. While participation is encouraged, everyone can engage with the narrative at their own pace.

The cast includes Dasha Kittredge as the Baroness, Sidney Franklin as Charlie, Benjamin Berg as Bernard, Bukola Ogunmola as Patricia, Emily Yetter as Loretta, Misha Reeves as Helena, the Butler, and Darren Herczeg as Stanley, the Maid.