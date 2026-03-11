Justin Matthew Sargent Will Play Jesus in Goodspeed's Jesus Christ Superstar

Goodspeed Musicals will present Jesus Christ Superstar as its first production of the 2026 season. The musical runs April 17-June 7, with an official opening on April 29, at the Goodspeed in East Haddam, CT.

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar tells the story of the final days of Jesus through the eyes of Judas.

The cast features Justin Matthew Sargent as Jesus, Austin Lesch as Judas, Stephanie Zaharis as Mary, Deven Kolluri as Pilate, Nicolette Antonia Shin as King Herod, Jamari Darling as Caiaphas, and Kevin Trinio Perdido as Annas.

The ensemble includes Jordan Alexander, Elijah Dawson, Jack Hale, Michael James, Eleni Kontzamanys, Alex Lauren, Kathy Liu, Adam Mandala, Thabitha Moruthane, Mikaela Rada, Matthew Saggiomo, and Garrick Vaughan. Swings are Dakota Hoar and Selena Robinson.

The production is directed by Tatiana Pandiani, with choreography by Amy Campbell and music direction by Goodspeed’s resident music director Adam Souza.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Riccardo Hernández, costume designer Siena Zoë Allen, lighting designer Cha See, sound designer Jay Hilton, and wigs, hair, and makeup designer Caitlin Molloy.