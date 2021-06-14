Kimiko Glenn, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty Lend Voices to New Musical Animated Series Centaurworld

A bevy of Broadway stars will voice roles in the new Netflix animated musical series Centaurworld, premiering on July 30.

Centaurworld follows a war horse who is transported from her embattled world to a strange land inhabited by silly, singing centaurs of all species, shapes, and sizes. Desperate to return home, she befriends a group of these magical creatures and embarks on a journey that will test her more than any battle she's ever faced before.

The principal voice cast includes Kimiko Glenn (Horse), Jessie Mueller (Rider), Megan Hilty (Wammawink), Parvesh Cheena (Zulius), Josh Radnor (Durpleton), Megan Nicole Dong (Glendale), and Chris Diamantopoulos (Ched). The series will also feature the voice talents of Lea Salonga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Megan Nicole Dong is the creator and executive producer, and Dominic Bisignano is the coproducer.

Watch the trailer below: