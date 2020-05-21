Katori Hall, Martyna Majok Creating TV Shows Based on Plays P*ssy Valley and Queens

Playwrights Katori Hall and Martyna Majok are developing their plays for television.

Starz will air P-Valley, a series based on Hall's play P*ssy Valley beginning Sunday, July 12. The hourlong drama "tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors — the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop."

Hall is creator, showrunner, and executive producer. The series features all female directors, including Karena Evans, Kimberly Peirce, Millicent Shelton, Tamra Davis, Geeta V. Patel, Tasha Smith, Sydney Freeland, and Barbara Brown. Featured in the cast are Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, Elarica Johnson, Skyler Joy, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Harriet D. Foy, Tyler Lepley, and Dan J. Johnson.

Majok will serve as writer and executive producer of the HBO drama Queens, based on her drama about two generations of immigrant women that collide in their shared basement apartment in Queens, New York. She'll work with Insecure executive producer Prentice Penny on the project, who'll produce with his A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment production company.