Kathryn Hahn to Star in Sisters Rosensweig; Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline Set for Dear Elizabeth

More casting has been announced for this spring's Spotlight on Plays reading series, presented by Broadway's Best Shows.

Kathryn Hahn will play Gorgeous Teitelbaum in Wendy Wasserstein's The Sisters Rosensweig, directed by Anna D. Shapiro. Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline will play poets Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell in Kate Whoriskey's production of Sarah Ruhl's Dear Elizabeth. Mary-Louise Parker will play Anna in Paula Vogel's The Baltimore Waltz, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz.

Kenny Leon will direct Audra McDonald as Suzanne Alexander in Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders. Sarna Lapine will direct Lillian Hellman's Watch on the Rhine, featuring Ellen Burstyn as Fanny and Carla Gugino as Sara.

Additional information about each production, including complete cast and dates, is still to be announced.