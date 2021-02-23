Kathleen Chalfant to Star in Streamed Production of The Year of Magical Thinking

Kathleen Chalfant will star in a virtual production of Joan Didion's The Year of Magical Thinking, available starting Saturday, March 13 at 7pm ET, through Wednesday, March 17 at 7pm ET.

The solo drama will be presented as a benefit for Keen Company, and will feature a talkback following the initial performance. Tickets cost $25, with proceeds supporting Keen's season of audio theater, its playwrights lab, and its teen program, serving students across New York City. Artistic director Jonathan Silverstein will stage the play.

Adapted by Didion from her best-selling memoir, The Year of Magical Thinking explores the year following the death of Didon's husband, writer John Gregory Dunne, as she cared for their adult daughter, Quintana Roo Dunne Michael, who was experiencing a multitude of health problems at the same time. The stage production premiered on Broadway in 2007, performed by Vanessa Redgrave and directed by David Hare.