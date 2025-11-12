The Public Theater Adds Seagull: True Story to Its Spring Season

MART Foundation’s production of Seagull: True Story, written by Eli Rarey and created and directed by Alexander Molochnikov, has been added to the Public Theater’s 2025-26 season. The production runs March 22-April 26, with an official opening on March 30, in the Public’s LuEsther Hall.

Fusing autobiographical drama and political satire with classic Chekhovian themes, Seagull: True Story is a retelling of Molochnikov’s attempt to stage Chekhov’s The Seagull in an increasingly repressive wartime Russia.

The play had previous runs at London’s Marylebone Theatre and La MaMa, where TheaterMania’s Zachary Stewart reviewed it, writing, “A dark yet generous sense of humor pervades Rarey’s script, which reserves its most effective barbs for the oppressive manners that have become such a drag on American theatermaking.”