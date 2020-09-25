Karen Mason to Stream Don't Tell Mama Concert Online

Broadway vet Karen Mason will present a special online video stream of her acclaimed concert Mason at Mama's in March, recorded live at Don't Tell Mama in 2015. The show will be available to stream on October 15 and 17 at 8pm and October 18 at 3pm. Tickets are $15.

Directed by Barry Kleinbort, with Christopher Denny serving as musical director, the soldout show marked Mason's return to the club she helped open 40 years earlier. She performs fan favorites, selections from early in her lauded nightclub career, songs from her storied Broadway roles, and highlights from her most recent album.

Mason was most recently seen as Madame Giry in the national tour of Love Never Dies. She is a 13-time MAC Award winner, and has been seen on Broadway in Wonderland, Sunset Boulevard, Hairspray, and Mamma Mia!, in which she originated the role of Tanya.

Click here to buy tickets.