Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, Alex Newell Featured in Murder Mystery Online Musical

The world premiere of the new digital musical A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical is available starting today, August 5. The nine-episode series can be purchased for $12.99 here.

A send-up of the murder mystery genre, this production features a score by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, book by Kait Kerrigan, direction by Marc Bruni, costumes by Bobby Pearce, music production by Billy Jay Stein, and video post-production by HMS Media.

The company includes Jessica Keenan Wynn as Detective Case, Michael James Scott as Varthur McArthur, Krystina Alabado as Lily Wright, Carolee Carmello as Justine Case, Drew Gehling as Cameron Mitchelljohn, Jackie Burns as Joan McArthur, Laura Osnes as Vivika Orsonwelles, Jarrod Spector as George Murderer, Alex Newell as Shea Crescendo, Miguel Cervantes as Clarke Staples and Jeremy Jordan as…Jeremy Jordan

When Varthur McArthur, the artistic director of a failing theater in Duluth, invites his troupe of disgruntled actors and collaborators to the first read of an "immersive murder mystery dinner party," no one knew that he would be the victim. Or did they? Enter eager, determined, and untested Detective Justine Case. After sequestering the guests into separate rooms (because, you know, social-distancing), she gets down to finding out whodunnit, uncovering secret affairs, life-long grudges, backstage drama, and a lot of musical theater song and dance. Sifting through lies and red herrings and a truly baffling murder mystery script left by the deceased, Case vows to find the truth and secure her future as a great detective.