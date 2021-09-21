Interview: Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, and More Discuss the Dear Evan Hansen Movie

Dear Evan Hansen hits cinemas September 24, with a soundtrack release the same day. Here, stars Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, and Amandla Stenberg, as well as director Stephen Chbosky, tell us what to expect from the new film.

Steven Levenson pens the script from his original stage version, with Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) directing. Music and lyrics are by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Dear Evan Hansen is described as follows: "A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in."