In the Heights Making-Of Book to Be Released in Time for Film's Debut

Random House will release In the Heights: Finding Home, a new book about the making of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes's Tony-winning musical, on June 22.

In the Heights: Finding Home is penned by Miranda, Hudes, and Jeremy McCarter, who co-wrote the bestselling Hamilton: The Revolution. The book charts the show's journey from college project to Broadway and international hit to major motion picture, offering untold stories, essays, lyrics, and images from productions around the world. An audio book will be released simultaneously.

The Warner Bros. film is directed by Jon M. Chu and features a score by Miranda and a screenplay by Hudes. The movie will will premiere simultaneously on HBO Max and in cinemas on its rescheduled release date of June 18.

Preorder In the Heights: Finding Home here.