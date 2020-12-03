In the Heights Film Will Debut on HBO Max and in Theaters Simultaneously

Jon M. Chu's upcoming film adaptation of In the Heights will premiere simultaneously on HBO Max and in cinemas on its rescheduled release date of June 18, 2021. The movie was scheduled for a June 26, 2020, release, but plans were scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Warner Bros. film features a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a screenplay by the musical's original book writer, Quiara Alegría Hudes. The release structure is part of a new strategy for Warner Bros. Pictures, which will premiere its entire slate of 2021 films this way. In the Heights will be available concurrently on HBO Max and in theaters for the first month of release, with the film leaving the platform and continuing in theaters once the initial time period is up.

In the Heights stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Miranda as Piragua Guy.