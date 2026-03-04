Debbie Gravitte, Carrie St. Louis Joining Just in Time This Spring

Tony winner Debbie Gravitte will return to Broadway to play Polly in Just in Time beginning Wednesday, April 1 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Michele Pawk, who originated the role, departs the company on Sunday, March 29.

In addition, Sadie Dickerson will play her final performance as Sandra Dee on Sunday, April 19. Carrie St. Louis will assume the role on Tuesday, April 21.

Just in Time marks Gravitte’s first Broadway appearance since 2004. She won a Tony for Jerome Robbins’ Broadway and has also been seen in Les Misérables, Zorba, Chicago, and They’re Playing Our Song. St. Louis was most recently playing Dolly in Dolly: A True Original Musical. Her previous shows include Wicked and Titanique.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, the bio-musical transforms the Circle in the Square Theatre into an intimate night club where the story of Bobby Darin’s career comes to life.