Idina Menzel, Kelly Marie Tran Join MCC Theater's 2021 Miscast Lineup

Further casting has been announced for MCC Theater's Miscast21 gala, premiering on YouTube on Sunday, May 16 at 8pm ET. The free broadcast will be available through Thursday, May 20 at 11:59pm ET.

Newly added to the roster are Tony winner Idina Menzel, Kelly Marie Tran, Tony nominee Patrick Wilson, Cheyenne Jackson, Jai'Len Josey, Melissa Barrera, and Leslie Grace. They join Robin de Jesús and Tony winners Annaleigh Ashford, Renée Elise Goldsberry, LaChanze, Kelli O'Hara, and Billy Porter. The complete lineup is still to come. Will Van Dyke serves as musical director.

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. This spring, the biggest stars of stage and screen will once again take to the virtual stage to sing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast, inviting theater fans from around the world to join in the celebration. The free broadcast will be captioned.

